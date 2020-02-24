Steve Brunker Named Hillman Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hillman Companies, Inc. (NYSE-AMEX: HLM.PR) and The Hillman Group, Inc. (collectively, “Hillman” or the “Company”) announced today that Steve Brunker has been named Hillman’s Chief Information Officer, effective February 24, 2020.



Mr. Brunker joins Hillman after serving as Vice President and Chief Information Officer of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) since December 2000. During his tenure at LSI, Mr. Brunker was responsible for numerous key technology transitions. From July 1982 to December 2000, Mr. Brunker served in sales and corporate marketing roles at Hewlett-Packard Company (NYSE: HPQ). He worked directly with some of the largest manufacturers in the U.S. and assisted them with some of their most complex computing challenges. Mr. Brunker holds a Bachelor’s degree in computer science from Northwestern University.

Doug Cahill, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillman, said, “Steve will be a great addition to our team as he has direct experience in growing businesses organically and through M&A, as well as creating infrastructures to support technologies for today and the future.”

About Hillman

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 38,000 customers. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at http://www.hillmangroup.com or call Investor Relations at (513) 851-4900, ext. 68281.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.