CIO Leadership: Prominent Technology Leaders to Spotlight Innovation, Reinvention and Transformation at Upcoming HMG Strategy San Francisco CIO Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As companies vie for competitive advantage in a time of relentless change, socioeconomic volatility and digital disruption, the role of the CIO is evolving. Today, IT leaders are being tasked with contributing to the top and bottom lines of their enterprises by identifying new, technology-powered revenue streams, generating operational efficiencies and enabling competitive dominance. To do so, CIOs must think and lead in groundbreaking ways, sparking innovation and cultural change throughout their organizations.



Top technology minds will come together to discuss these topics and more at the HMG Strategy 2020 San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit, taking place on April 23, 2020, at The Ritz-Carlton San Francisco.

“CIOs are emerging as key players in the battle for competitive advantage in an age of disruptive competition,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Today’s IT leaders must set the tone for innovation and reinvention, partnering across the organization to reimagine the business and execute winning strategies.”

The HMG Strategy 2020 San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit will open with an HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk with Snehal Antani, who will share lessons learned while driving change as a senior executive in financial services, enterprise software and now as the recent CTO of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Other noteworthy sessions will include:

An executive briefing from David Politis, Founder and CEO of BetterCloud

An executive briefing from Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks, who will discuss how breakthroughs in natural language processing are helping companies put artificial intelligence (AI) to work today

A group of leading technology thinkers who will examine the ways that advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, data analytics and the Internet of Things can help organizations seize competitive advantage by rapidly identifying and acting on nascent customer and market trends

Presentation of the HMG Strategy Global Technology Executives Who Matter Awards

A panel of prominent technology search executives who will share the steps that forward-thinking IT leaders are taking to develop their professional brands, establish themselves as industry trailblazers and talent magnets, and fast-track their career progression

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk from a Nutanix executive

A group of distinguished technology executives, many of whom sit on company boards, who will discuss what it takes to prepare for, obtain and succeed in a boardroom role—and why so few CIOs and CTOs are doing so today

An HMG Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent Tech Talk from a Darktrace executive

A group of pioneering IT leaders who will explore the challenges that CIOs are facing in an era of momentous transformation and disruption, and the skills they must demonstrate to propel their companies forward to successful business outcomes, robust leadership, technological vision and an innovative mindset

Presenting Partners at the HMG Strategy 2020 San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include BetterCloud, Moveworks and Nutanix. Info-Tech Research Group will be the Gold Partner and the Preferred Research Partner. The Supporting Partner will be Arctic Wolf and the Trailblazer Partner will be DataStax. Strategic Partners will include Egon Zehnder, Heidrick & Struggles, Korn Ferry and Spencer Stuart. Alliance Partners will be Amplify Partners, Glynn Capital, Greylock Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Sequoia.

HMG Strategy's 2020 San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit Join the top CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives from the San Francisco Bay Area as they explore the pioneering mindset and bold leadership skills that are needed to deliver winning strategies in today's hyper-competitive landscape.



