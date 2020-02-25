Safe Harbor CPAs Announces Alert on Business Tax Return Preparation Services in San Francisco for 2019 / 2020 Tax Season

Safe Harbor LLP, San Francisco's best-in-class tax return preparation service for small businesses, announces a new alert for the 2019 / 2020 tax season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Harbor LLP, a San Francisco CPA firm focused on high net-worth individuals and Bay Area businesses at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/ , is proud to announce an alert for businesses frantically preparing for the 2019 / 2020 tax season. The alert explains the importance of staying up-to-date on new deadlines as "crunch time" approaches for filing the required income tax forms for any business."San Francisco is a constantly evolving city, and so is its business community. For example, more and more San Francisco businesses are getting involved in international business," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "Our job is to help manage the changes, so a business owner continues to remain compliant within the tax laws. Our new alert helps business owners find a partner who can help them stay in compliance with a shifting tax regulation landscape."Bay Area business owners can review the new alert for business tax preparation services in San Francisco at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/business-tax/ . Safe Harbor specializes in high net worth individuals as well as businesses that need tax preparation services. Skills include tax filings for various types of business models, including S-corps, LLCs, C-Corp's, and Sole Proprietorships. The team can manage corporate tax services for small, medium, or large businesses. Individuals prepared to grow a company and make changes can reach out for a no-obligation consultation. San Francisco locals can also learn by reading 2020 posts on the company blog at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/blogs/ EXPERT BUSINESS TAX PREPARATION SERVICE ANNOUNCES NEW ALERT FOR FAST-GROWING COMPANIES IN SAN FRANCISCOHere is the background on this release. The California Rising Small Business Index indicates NorCal leads the way for the fastest-growing small business market in the state. San Francisco entrepreneurs may be leading the way and gaining steam. A local business owner taking advantage of the bustling market could choose to expand one store to several. Changes in a business model can mean a difference in tax liabilities. Entrepreneurs may need a San Francisco business tax preparation service trained to manage a flourishing company.The Bay Area can provide opportunities for startup businesses to rise while established companies expand. Entrepreneurs could be too preoccupied with day-to-day changes to focus on tax requirements. One of the best San Francisco business tax preparation services can handle tax filing changes. Small business changes to consider can include shareholders, increasing operational expenses, and multi-state locations.For these reasons, Safe Harbor, CPA, has announced a 2020 alert for the Bay Area business community.ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCOSafe Harbor LLP ( http://www.safeharborcpa.com ) is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.



