MedStar Health Joins the Health Care Transformation Task Force

The Task Force welcomes MedStar Health, the largest health care provider in the Maryland and D.C. region, to its membership.

Multistakeholder collaboration is vital to driving value and changes necessary to achieve sustainable delivery system reform.” — Meena Seshamani, MD, VP, Clinical Care Transformation, MedStar Health

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force) announced today that MedStar Health has joined its membership.Established in 2014, the Task Force is an industry consortium comprised of patients, payers, providers and purchaser representatives committed to advancing delivery system transformation that drives rapid, measurable change for ourselves and our country. In addition to serving as a resource and convener for members, the Task Force also serves as a leading public voice on value-based payment. By developing and disseminating strategic, operational and policy recommendations, HCTTF aims to align private and public-sector efforts to transform the U.S. health care system by accelerating the adoption of value-based payment and care delivery models.MedStar Health is a non-profit, integrated delivery system providing care to patients across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. True to the slogan “MedStar Health – it’s how we treat people,” the health system uses the best of their minds and hearts to serve their patients, those who care for them, and the communities they live in. As the largest health care provider in the Maryland and D.C. region, MedStar delivers their promise in more than 300 locations that include 10 hospitals, urgent care, and ambulatory centers.“MedStar Health is a system committed to excellence in care delivery for the patients and communities they serve,” said Jeff Micklos, Executive Director of the Health Care Transformation Task Force. “Their commitment to putting the patient first in everything they do will bolster the Task Force’s continued pursuit of a value-driven delivery system dedicated to patient-centered care and experience.”“We are excited to join this innovative group of leaders as we accelerate our efforts to provide high-quality care under a value-based payment and care delivery paradigm,” said Meena Seshamani, MD, Vice President, Clinical Care Transformation at MedStar Health. “Multistakeholder collaboration is vital to driving value and the changes necessary to achieve sustainable delivery system reform.”As a member of the Task Force, MedStar Health joins a consortium that shares deep operational expertise and experience while offering a strong policy voice and demonstrated commitment to accelerating the adoption of value-based payment and care delivery. Members of the Task Force aspire to have 75% of their respective businesses operating under value-based payment arrangements by the end of 2020. The Task Force’s Board of Directors meets quarterly and oversees six work groups that meet regularly to address a variety of consumer-centered, value-based payment topics.For more information please visit: https://hcttf.org ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEHealth Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG ABOUT MEDSTAR HEALTHMedStar Health, a non-profit health system providing care to people in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., is committed to providing the highest quality of care for people with compassion and respect. The 30,000 associates and 4,700 affiliated physicians are committed to living MedStar’s core SPIRIT values – Service, Patient first, Integrity, Respect, Innovation, and Teamwork. To learn more, visit www.medstarhealth.org/mhs/ TASK FORCE MEMBERSAetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Ascension • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Clarify • Cleveland Clinic • Community Catalyst • Dignity Health • Doctor On Demand • Evolent Health • Families USA • Geisinger • Heritage Provider Network • HRHCare • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Health Law Program • National Partnership for Women & Families • Pacific Business Group on Health • Partners Healthcare • Premier • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust



