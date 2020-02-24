St. Lucia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

February 24, 2020

St. Lucia’s near-term growth prospects are favorable, supported by large infrastructure investment and robust tourist inflows. However, longer-term growth continues to be impeded by high public debt, lingering vulnerabilities in the financial system, and structural impediments to private investment. Diminishing policy buffers further weaken the country’s resilience to external shocks against the backdrop of a precarious global outlook.