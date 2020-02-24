St. Lucia : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.
Publication Date:
February 24, 2020
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
St. Lucia’s near-term growth prospects are favorable, supported by large infrastructure investment and robust tourist inflows. However, longer-term growth continues to be impeded by high public debt, lingering vulnerabilities in the financial system, and structural impediments to private investment. Diminishing policy buffers further weaken the country’s resilience to external shocks against the backdrop of a precarious global outlook.
Series:
Country Report No. 20/54
English
Publication Date:
February 24, 2020
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513530963/1934-7685
Stock No:
1LCAEA2020001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
83
