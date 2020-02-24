Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation Announces Postponement of 2020 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ALTAVISTA, Va., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX: PPBN) ("Pinnacle" or the "Company") announced today that the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, historically held in April, has been postponed in order to combine the matters to be voted on at the annual meeting with proposals related to the previously announced strategic merger of Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc. (“Virginia Bank”) into Pinnacle. Pinnacle currently anticipates convening an annual meeting of its shareholders in June 2020. Once the details are finalized, Pinnacle will provide additional information related to the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders. Deadlines and other requirements for nominations of director candidates and shareholder proposals for other business to be considered at the annual meeting are set forth in Pinnacle’s bylaws, which are available on Pinnacle’s website, www.1stnatbk.com , under “Investor Relations.”



About Pinnacle

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation is a locally managed community banking organization based in Central Virginia. The one-bank holding company of First National Bank serves an area consisting primarily of all or portions of the Counties of Campbell, Pittsylvania, Bedford, Amherst, and the Cities of Lynchburg and Charlottesville. The Company has a total of ten branches with two located in the Town of Altavista, where the Bank was founded. Other branch locations include Village Highway in Rustburg, Wards Road near the Lynchburg Regional Airport, Timberlake Road in Campbell County, South Main Street in the Town of Amherst, Old Forest Road, Odd Fellows Road and Main Street in the City of Lynchburg and Forest Road in Bedford County. Additionally, the Company operates a loan production office located in Charlottesville and plans to open another branch in the Graves Mill Center located in Forest during the second quarter of 2020. First National Bank is in its 112th year of operation.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Pinnacle’s 2020 annual meeting of shareholders and other statements in the press release that are not historical facts. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “projects,” “potential,” “intends,” “should,” “expects,” “will,” “may,” and variations of similar expressions often accompany forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of the Management of Pinnacle as to the expected outcome of future events as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, and degree of occurrence. Results and outcomes may differ materially from what may be expressed or forecasted in or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results and outcomes to differ materially include, among others, the ability to obtain required regulatory and shareholder approvals and meet other closing conditions to the transaction; the ability to complete the merger as expected and within the expected timeframe; disruptions to customer and employee relationships and business operations caused by the merger; the ability to implement integration plans associated with the transaction, which integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; the ability to achieve the cost savings and synergies contemplated by the merger within the expected timeframe, or at all; changes in local and national economies, or market conditions; changes in interest rates; regulations and accounting principles; changes in policies or guidelines; loan demand and asset quality, including real estate values and collateral values; deposit flow; the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, and other factors.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the press release. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained herein. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, as no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if any of them do occur, their ultimate impact on the results of operations or financial condition of Pinnacle. Additional information about the proposed merger and the factors that may impact the forward-looking statements may be found in the registration statement on Form S-4 that Pinnacle will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), included under the heading “Risk Factors.”

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer or sale of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In connection with the proposed merger, Pinnacle will file with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 with respect to the offering of Pinnacle common stock as the merger consideration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which will include a joint proxy statement of Pinnacle and Virginia Bank and a prospectus of Pinnacle. A definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to the shareholders of each company seeking the required shareholder approvals. Investors and security holders are urged to read the registration statement and joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents when they become available because they will contain important information about the merger.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Security holders of Pinnacle may also obtain free copies of these documents by directing a request by telephone or mail to Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation, 622 Broad Street, Altavista, Virginia 24517; 434-369-3000. Security holders of Virginia Bank may also obtain free copies of these documents by directing a request by telephone or mail to Virginia Bank Bankshares, Inc., 336 Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541; 434-793-6411.

Pinnacle, Virginia Bank and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Pinnacle and Virginia Bank in connection with the merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of Pinnacle and Virginia Bank may be obtained by reading the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the merger when it becomes available. Additional information regarding the interests of these participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the merger may be obtained by reading the joint proxy statement/prospectus regarding the merger when it becomes available.

Contact

Pinnacle Bankshares Corporation

Aubrey H. “Todd” Hall, III, President and Chief Executive Officer

434-369-3000 or toddhall@1stnatbk.com



