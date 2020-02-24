Botswana : Technical Assistance Report-Report on National Accounts Mission

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Statistics Dept.

Publication Date:

February 24, 2020

Electronic Access:

Summary:

A technical assistance (TA) mission was conducted by IMF’s Regional Technical Assistance Center for Southern Africa (AFS)1 during August 19–29, 2019 to assist Statistics Botswana (SB) in improving the quality of the national accounts statistics. Reliable national accounts are essential for informed economic policy-making by the authorities. It also provides the private sector, foreign investors, rating agencies, donors and the public in general with important inputs in their decision-making, while informing economic analysis and IMF surveillance. Rebasing the national accounts is recommended every five years. Rebasing requires comprehensive surveys and ideally, Supply and Use Tables (SUT) to support coherence checking of data.