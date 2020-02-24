82% Of States Suspend Medicaid Benefits For Incarcerated Populations: OPEN MINDS Releases Update On Inmate Medicaid Benefits

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report by OPEN MINDS, State Policy On Medicaid Benefits For State Prison Inmates: A State-By-State Review, found that 42 states (82%) suspend, rather than terminate, Medicaid benefits for incarcerated populations as of 2019. This is up 19 percentage points from 2014, when just 12 states (23%) suspended Medicaid benefits for this population.

This report, which provides an overview of the U.S. criminal justice system for both the adult and juvenile populations, considers the “Inmate Exclusion” rule and how it affects physical and behavioral health care among those in the incarcerated population – including cost, access to care, and physical and behavioral health outcomes. The report also considers how these outcomes are influenced by federal regulations, as well as states’ decisions to suspend or terminate Medicaid benefits for those involved in the criminal justice system.

“There has been a dramatic increase in the number of states that choose to suspend—rather than terminate—Medicaid benefits among incarcerated individuals – and we believe this trend will continue as the focus increases on improving access to care and reducing health care costs for this population” said Corinne Kuypers-Denlinger, executive vice president of OPEN MINDS. “As states look to support this population as they transition back into the community, re-entry strategies are critical – providing “in-reach” services, ensuring social determinants of health are addressed, and using a peer support specialist to help coordinate care are just a few of the strategies that states are adopting to ensure positive outcomes.”

A free summary analysis of the report can be found at: Reducing Recidivism By Speeding Medicaid Eligibility. The report, State Policy On Medicaid Benefits For State Prison Inmates: A State-By-State Review, is available at no charge to Premium and Elite members of The OPEN MINDS Circle and can be purchased in the OPEN MINDS shop for $495.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

