Executives From Microsoft Corporation & Thomas Jefferson University/Jefferson Health To Keynote The 2020 OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute This October In Las Vegas

Gettysburg, Pa, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced that Kathleen McGrow, DNP, MS, RN, PMP, Chief Nursing Information Officer, Microsoft Corporation and Neil Gomes, MBA, M.Ed., CSM, CSPO, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health will present keynote addresses at The 2020 OPEN MINDS Technology & Analytics Institute. The Institute will be held at a new location, the M Resort Spa & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 26-28, 2020.

Kathleen McGrow, DNP, MS, RN, PMP, Chief Nursing Information Officer, Microsoft Corporation will open the meeting on Tuesday, October 27 with her keynote, The Future Of Artificial Intelligence & Where It Intersects With Clinical Decision Support. Dr. McGrow serves as Chief Nursing Information Officer for the Microsoft Health & Life Science Industry Team. In this role, Dr. McGrow advises organizations on how the innovative use of technology can support their digital transformation imperatives of consumer engagement, provider enablement, analytics for population health and cognitive computing to support a learning health system. Her expertise in data, analytics, and artificial intelligence is used to educate organizations on how to enhance clinical, operational, and financial performance, maximize capacity and consumer experience, and transform to new care models and paradigms.

Neil Gomes, MBA, M.Ed., CSM, CSPO, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health will open up day three of the Institute with his keynote, Digital Innovation Strategy That Delivers The Future Of Healthcare. Dr. Gomes is the Chief Digital Officer & Executive Vice President for Technology Innovation and Consumer Experience at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health System. He has worked for the $100+ billion, Fortune 500 Tata Group of Companies where he played a leadership role in building the intrapreneurial startup, Tata Interactive Systems, from 60 employees to the world’s largest custom e-learning development firm in less than two years.

As part of the Institute, OPEN MINDS will be holding an executive summit – The OPEN MINDS Mergers, Acquisitions, & Affiliations Summit: Strategies For Making Collaborations Work. Two seminars will also be held during the Institute:

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

