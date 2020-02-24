10x Genomics Debuts Range of New Products at AGBT

Ships Chromium Connect; Unveils Dozen New Applications to Advance Genomics

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics , Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced a broad range of new products at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting, as well as new capabilities for existing products. Today’s announcements further 10x Genomics’ commitment to helping researchers see biology at greater resolution and scale, conduct more simultaneous measurements, and have richer context for their work regardless of the size or location of their labs.



The company also announced that its new Chromium Connect system is now shipping. Chromium Connect automates single cell workflows, maximizing lab productivity while reducing user variability to generate consistent, reproducible single cell sequencing results. 10x Genomics unveiled the development of four new Targeted Gene Expression products for Pan-Cancer, Immunology, Gene Signature, and Neuroscience that will work across the company’s Chromium and Visium platforms. Targeted Gene Expression products are expected to ship in mid-2020.

“The new products and features we have in the pipeline will empower scientists to study biology at greater resolution and scale than ever before,” said Michael Schnall-Levin, senior vice president of research and development and founding scientist at 10x Genomics. “Last year at AGBT we previewed our Visium Spatial Gene Expression Solution, which has now shipped to customers around the world. With today’s announcement of over a dozen product offerings, we are on a rapid rate of innovation to make the Century of Biology a reality.”

Continuing its role as a pioneer in single cell genomics, the company also revealed the following new applications for its Chromium platform:

Chromium Single Cell ATAC + Gene Expression - For the first time, 10x Genomics customers will be able to measure simultaneous epigenetic and gene expression markers from the same single cell at scale. The product is expected to arrive in the second half of the year.

- For the first time, 10x Genomics customers will be able to measure simultaneous epigenetic and gene expression markers from the same single cell at scale. The product is expected to arrive in the second half of the year. CellPlex - The new offering will provide flexibility for customers to run experiments on a scale of up to 160K cells or multiplex up to 96 samples per run on an 8-channel chip. In combination with other 10x Genomics innovations, this offering will allow for routine million-cell experiments. CellPlex is expected to be available in the second half of the year.

Additionally, together with its partners the company has demonstrated the ability to measure intracellular proteins together with gene expression in single cells using its Feature Barcode technology.

For the Visium Spatial Gene Expression Solution that began shipping in November 2019, allowing researchers to map where gene activity is occurring in a tissue, 10x Genomics is offering new products and capabilities:

IHC Compatibility - Customers will be able to measure proteins and gene expression in tissue from the same sample at the same time, significantly increasing the overall amount of information gleaned. It is expected to be available in the first half of the year.

- Customers will be able to measure proteins and gene expression in tissue from the same sample at the same time, significantly increasing the overall amount of information gleaned. It is expected to be available in the first half of the year. Visium Spatial Gene Expression with Feature Barcode Technology - The new product will allow tens to hundreds of proteins to be measured together with gene expression on the same sample and is planned for availability in the first half of 2021.

- The new product will allow tens to hundreds of proteins to be measured together with gene expression on the same sample and is planned for availability in the first half of 2021. FFPE (Formalin-Fixed Paraffin Embedded) Compatibility - This new extension will enable Visium to work with FFPE tissues, the most common sample type for translational and clinical researchers. A number of customers are testing this capability in an early version. The company is targeting to release a separate dedicated FFPE solution in the first half of 2021.

Later this year the company will release its new 10x Cloud Analysis, a fast, efficient, safe and secure SaaS analysis for its most popular applications: Cell Ranger, Space Ranger, and Loupe visualization. Cloud Analysis will enable users to integrate their existing systems and workflows and scale up to large experiments without the need for investing in expensive hardware.

To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com/future .

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company’s integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 97 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 700 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 700 issued patents and patent applications.

