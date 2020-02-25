The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges Announces New Online Resource for Civil Protection Orders

We recognize that an effective civil protection order system relies upon the interplay and interdependence of each profession’s work; judges, law enforcement, prosecutors, civil attorneys, and others.” — Judge Ramona A. Gonzalez

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges NCJFCJ ) has launched a new online resource on civil protection orders (CPO). The site offers extensive information on protection orders, including custody and visitation, victim autonomy, compliance review, and firearms surrender. Judges and court professionals will now have the opportunity to enhance their ability to safeguard victims of domestic violence, provide for children’s safety and wellbeing through the use of child-related relief in civil protection orders, and hold abusers accountable.“The NCJFCJ recognizes that an effective civil protection order system relies upon the interplay and interdependence of each profession’s work; judges, law enforcement, prosecutors, advocates, civil attorneys, and others,” said Judge Ramona A. Gonzalez, NCJFCJ president. “We believe this online resource will be an opportunity to enhance courts’ and communities’ abilities to safeguard victims of domestic violence, provide for children’s safety and wellbeing through the use of child-related relief in civil protection orders, and hold abusers accountable.”The website’s goal is to promote improved civil protection order practice. This new online resource offers opportunities for additional technical assistance, webinars, and in-person trainings tailored to communities’ needs on topics concerning protection orders. The website also provides supplemental guides to improving practices for all those involved in the protection order system including courts, judges, communities, and related professionals.The Civil Protection Orders: A Guide for Improving Practice (CPO Guide) was developed by of a group of national subject matter experts, the NCJFCJ, and the Office on Violence Against Women, with the purpose to promote improved practices in CPO cases. The framework provides common ground, universal values to facilitate a positive change in CPO process.Visit the new resource at www.civilprotectionorders.org About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ):Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.