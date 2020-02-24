Eyecarrot Announces Vision Training Partnership Agreement with the Dallas Stars

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Ontario, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyecarrot Innovations Corp., (Eyecarrot) (TSX-V: EYC | OTCQB: EYCCF) is proud to announce a new vision training partnership with the Dallas Stars of the National Hockey League (NHL). This partnership will utilize Binovi Vision Training Technology, engineered by Eyecarrot, in conjunction with the expert instruction of Dr. Charles Shidlofsky, a leader in sports vision and neuro-vision training.

“As the Dallas Stars vision specialist, I was thrilled to partner with the Binovi Team. This is a tool that we use to work on hand-eye coordination, reaction time, visual-cognitive activities and visual attention. Together, we were able to create baseline testing and then position-dependent training activities; we hope to personalize training activities by individual needs based on a comprehensive sports vision analysis. We are excited to help the players vision skills reach elite levels, which will make the ultimate product on the ice even better than it is already,” commented Dr. Charles Shidlofsky, O.D., FCOVD, Board Certified in Vision Development and Vision Rehabilitation.

The Stars have won one Stanley Cup (’98-’99), been Conference champions twice (’98-’99 and ’99-’00), and topped the Central division 8 times, most recently in the 2015-16 season. With a dynamic group of young players and prospects making their way to the NHL, the Dallas Stars are poised to surge in the coming years.

“The high-speed, high-impact play of NHL-level hockey is the perfect example of a sport in which improved human performance can have a huge impact. Much has been done in recent years to improve player health and performance from both a nutritional and bio-mechanical standpoint, but vision performance training is still relatively new and perfectly positioned to disrupt training regimens. We’re looking forward to working with the Stars’ training staff to develop and implement new protocols to help the next generation of hockey players be the absolute best they can be,” said Adam Cegielski, Founder + CEO of Eyecarrot Innovations Corp.

In addition to investing into the continued development of their professional hockey players, the Dallas Stars Foundation invests into its greater community by creating unique programs that nurture and enrich the lives of those in need.

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp looks forward to its continued support of the Dallas Stars and Dr. Charles Shidlofsky.

About Dallas Stars

The Dallas Stars are a professional ice hockey team based in Dallas competing in the National Hockey League’s (NHL) Central division. The team was founded during the 1967 NHL expansion as the Minnesota North Stars, based in Bloomington, Minnesota, and moved to Dallas for the 1993-94 season. Since, the Stars have won one Stanley Cup (’98-’99), been Conference champions twice (’98-’99 and ’99-’00), and topped the Central division 8 times, most recently in the 2015-16 season. With a dynamic group of young players and prospects making their way to the NHL, the Dallas Stars are poised to surge in the coming years.

About Dr. Charles Shidlofsky

Dr. Shidlofsky has been very active in Neuro-developmental Optometry for most of his years in practice where he has developed and integrated many unique therapies that have helped thousands of children with vision issues often seen in ADD/ADHD, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and Sensory Processing Disorders, as well as some of the classic vision problems related to focusing, eye teaming, eye movement skills, visual spatial skills, and vision perception issues. He has expanded his work to include those with traumatic and acquired brain injury, stroke, and other neurological processing problems. In addition, he works with several professional sports teams in the Dallas area as well as weekend athletes on developing vision skills. Dr. Shidlofsky completed his Fellowship for the College of Optometrists in Vision Development in 2011. He is a Clinical Director for the Special Olympics Opening Eyes Program and an Adjunct Professor of Optometry at the Southern College of Optometry, University of Houston College of Optometry, University of Incarnate Word-Rosenberg College of Optometry, and Western University College of Optometry. He is also director of a private practice residency program in pediatrics/vision therapy/sports vision and neuro-vision rehabilitation through Southern College of Optometry.

About Eyecarrot Innovations Corp

Eyecarrot is a human performance technology company that has developed Binovi , a hardware and software-centered platform. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique big data insights in order to deliver customized one-on-one training and treatment. Binovi is designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of cognitive skills related to human performance. We are working together under a common banner to help neuro-optometry, vision rehabilitation, and vision performance professionals gain measurable results in less time, and with less effort.

Adam Cegielski

President | CEO

Tania Archer

Head of Global Marketing | Sales | Strategic Partnerships

Investor Relations

Email: invest@eyecarrot.com

Toll-free: 1 (844) 866-6162

https://www.eyecarrot.com/investors/

Binovi Marketing Team Eyecarrot Innovations Corp. 1 (844) 866-6162 marketing@eyecarrot.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.