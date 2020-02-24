Weyland Tech Joins Forces with Medias-Com’S SA to Introduce the Power of CreateApp to Small Businesses Across Italy

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weyland Tech, Inc. (OTCQX: WEYL), a leading global provider of mCommerce platform-as-a-service (PaaS), eCommerce managed services and fintech solutions, is preparing to launch its CreateApp mobile commerce platform-as-a-service in Italy.

The availability of CreateApp will allow the more than 172,000 small businesses across the country to easily establish and manage their mobile presence. To support the launch, Weyland has partnered with Medias-Com’S SA, a Swiss company specializing in media and communication.

Medias-Com’S will be joined by Infomaniak, one of the leading web solutions companies in Switzerland. Founded in 1994, Infomaniak has more than 130 employees and annual revenue of 25 million euros. Also partnered with Medias-Com'S for the campaign is Proteus, a leading IT company that provides Internet access and eCommerce applications to businesses across Italy.

“Italian small businesses have been grossly underserved in terms of mobile solutions, and we have found CreateApp to be an ideal solution for any business looking to create a mobile app to promote its product or services,” commented Paolo Tozzini, owner and manager of Proteus. “Unlike anything else we’ve seen on the market, CreateApp enables business managers to easily create and deploy native mobile applications without technical knowledge or background. With CreateApp, they can finally leverage the power of mobile to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics and conduct financial transactions in a simple, affordable and highly efficient way.”

CreateApp will be offered under the brand name, Medias-ComApps, with initial pricing set at 25-110 euros per month. It will include a business exchange platform for Asia-based companies to conduct cross-border business. The exchange will feature a unique on-the-fly language translation capability for B2B and B2B2C members interacting and engaging in e-Commerce via the platform.

First launched in Southeast Asia, CreateApp has attracted a large user following, growing 47 percent over the last year to more than 360,000. The launch in Italy follows the company’s entry into Taiwan in association with Line Corp., and in the U.S. through its recent acquisition of Minneapolis-based Push Interactive.

“Entering the Italian small business market with a premium partner like Medias-Com’S represents another major step in plans for global expansion,” commented Weyland CEO, Brent Suen. “It also highlights the highly-scalable, low-capex nature of our platform, with localized features that can be supported by regional partners. As our partnership with Medias-Com'S develops, we see our CreateApp platform being offered in Germany, France, Switzerland and the Benelux region.”

According to Statista, Italy has one of the largest e-Commerce markets in Europe that is expected to grow nearly two-fold, from $12.3 billion in 2017 to $24.1 billion by 2023. Key factors driving this growth include greater Internet penetration and the growth in the number of mobile users. Mobile shopping has also gathered significant momentum in the country, with nearly 31% of all e-Commerce B2C sales transacted via mobile.

Weyland’s recent acquisition of Push Interactive is expected to also provide specialized lead-generation tools for Italian small businesses to increase their online sales. Push Interactive’s direct-to-consumer eCommerce platform provides an end-to-end solution for enterprises and major U.S. brands that include HomeAdvisor, QuinStreet and Sunrun.

“There are many exciting opportunities to add features and enhancements to CreateApp as provided by Push Interactive and our comprehensive suite of eCommerce products and services,” added Suen, “with this all helping to drive expansion of our recurring, high-margin revenue stream over the coming quarters.”

About Media-Com’S SA

Médias-Com'S is a Swiss company specializing in media and communication and all the branches that surround it. The company offers various online solutions that facilitate communication. This includes Medias-ComApps, an online platform for the creation of tailor-made mobile applications, and Medias-coms Signage, an online platform for the management of advertising screens. Medias-Com Shops is an online trading platform that facilitates the purchase of computer equipment. For more information, visit medias-coms.ch.

About Proteus

Launched in 1994, Proteus is a leading regional IT provider with clients ranging from The Vatican, multiple Italian ministries, Leica Microsystems ($1bb Euro enterprise) to many large enterprise clients across Italy. For more information, visit the company’s website here.

About Infomaniak

Founded in 1994 and wholly owned by its founders and employees, Infomaniak is an independent company based exclusively in Switzerland. Not only are 70% of its employees highly qualified engineers, it also focuses systematically on internal development and open source solutions to design its products. This allows it to keep evolving its services while ensuring optimum guarantees of security and confidentiality for its customers. The company has more than 130 employees with annual revenue of 25 million euros. For more information, visit www.infomaniak.com/en.

About Weyland Tech

Weyland Tech is a developer and global provider of mobile business software applications. The company operates its CreateApp™ platform-as-a-service (PaaS) across three continents and 10 countries, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The platform provides a mobile presence for small-and-medium sized businesses (SMBs) that is supported locally by distributor partnerships.

Offered in 14 languages with more than 70 integrated modules, CreateApp enables SMBs to create and deploy native mobile applications for Apple iOS and Google Android without technical knowledge or background. The technology empowers SMBs to increase sales, reach more customers, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable and highly efficient way. For more information, visit weyland-tech.com.

About Push Interactive

The e-Commerce platform of Weyland’s Push Interactive subsidiary features comprehensive customer acquisition capabilities, highly productive media and channel strategies, well-tuned product promotion and messaging, and sales funnel development and optimization. The direct-to-consumer platform provides an end-to-end solution for SMBs and major brands, allowing these organizations to dramatically increase online revenue while lowering the cost of customer acquisition and order fulfillment. Post-sale, Push supports fulfillment, customer relationship management, and further monetization through re-engagement and remarketing toolsets that enhance customer lifetime value (LTV). For more information about Push Interactive, visit www.pushint.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are “forward-looking statements” including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to successfully integrate Push, the continued growth of the eCommerce segment and the ability of the Company to continue its expansion into that segment; the ability of the Company to attract customers and partners and generate revenues; the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business plan; the business strategy, plans, and objectives of the Company; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects” or similar expressions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company’s periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Company Contact

Brent Suen, CEO

Weyland Tech Inc.

Email contact

Media & Investor Contact

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.