Czech Republic’s $630 million investment on 12 Bell Helicopters - Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020

Helis CEE 2020

SMi Reports: Czech Republic to brief on purchasing 12 Bell Helicopters at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe, in Budapest.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recent news, the Czech Republic has purchased 12 Bell military helicopters for around $630 million to replace their antiquated Mi-24s. “The army needs new helicopters. The sooner we get rid of our dependence on Russian technology, the better. That is why we want to sign the contract this year so that by 2023 the helicopters will equip the Armed Forces of the Czech Republic,”* Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar said. (Source: The Defense Post)Bell, along with other leading OEMs, are working with forces across the Central and Eastern Europe region to rapidly modernise and implement key programme updates. Military programme managers technicians, system integrators and industry experts will come together to discuss crucial capability upgrades and market developments.With that in mind, delegates will have the chance to meet with Bell, a key sponsor at the forthcoming Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference , taking place on the 20th and 21st May 2020 in Budapest, Hungary. As modernisation programmes are becoming highly fundamental across regional defence forces, this will be an important topic of discussion for the conference.For those interested in attending, a discount of £200 for bookings made by 28th February is available. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/einPR3 The two-day event will feature high-level regional experts, coming together to discuss developments in helicopter technology, as well as seeking strategic insights into cooperation and interoperability.• Brigadier General Joszef Koller, Commander 86th Helicopter Base, Hungarian Defence Forces• Brigadier General Robert Klestinec, Slovak Air Force Deputy Commander, Slovak Armed Forces• Brigadier General Michael Krizanec, Chief of Staff and Deputy CO Air Force, Croatian Air Force• Air Flotilla General Valerica Vrajescu, Deputy Commander Joint Forces Command, Romanian Armed Forces• Colonel Karel Valvoda, Director MATC, Czech Air Force• Mr Joachim Sucker, Chief of Division Equipment, In-Service Support (A IV), German Federal Ministry of DefenceThis year’s event will also focus on key topics such as the modernisation of rotary fleets, weapons development, MRO, SAR capabilities, multirole upgrades, combat focused platforms and more.For the event details with the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download online. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/einPR3 Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 202020th – 21st May 2020Budapest, HungaryProudly Sponsored by: Gold Sponsor: Leonardo | Sponsor: BellFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.*‘Czech Republic to buy 12 Bell military helicopters for $630 million’ (The Defense Post: November, 2019) https://thedefensepost.com/2019/11/12/czech-republic-purchase-uh-1y-ah-1z-helicopters-textron/ --END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



