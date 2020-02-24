Tesla briefly stopped the site preparation for factory in Europe

February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next to the current three Gigafactories, which are in Nevada, upstate New York, and Shanghai, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) started with site preparation for their first electric car factory in Europe, which will create up to 12,000 jobs. Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously announced that the European factory will make batteries, powertrains and electric vehicles starting with the Model Y and it will be in the Berlin area, Gruenheide. The choice to build the factory in Germany was celebrated by the German officials. Besides Model Y, the factory should produce Model 3 as well. The expected start of production is in 2021.

The factory was planned to be in the forest area, meaning that Tesla had to obtain the permission from the local environmental office to clear 92 hectares of forest, equivalent to approximately 288 acres. After acquiring permission, the company started with clearing the site by taking down the trees. In the middle of that job, the environmental group Green League Brandenburg appealed to the German court, focusing on the danger that the factory may pollute the area’s drinking water and other issues. Since this part of site preparation should be completed in a short time, the Higher Administrative Court for Berlin-Brandenburg instructed Tesla to stop clearing trees, so it has enough time to consider an environmental group’s appeal. It was expected that the site could be cleared in only three days.

This was not the first appeal by the environmental group. A week before, they addressed the lower Court in Germany, but that court ruled that Tesla could take down the trees.

On February 21st, Tesla announced that it has resumed with tree cutting in Gruenheide, also stating that they will work with the environment and other expert groups, to achieve the best possible solution for environment preservation and that they plan to replant an area three times the factory site.

Insider transactions within Tesla were recently continued when Elon Musk, Tesla's founder, spent $10 million to buy Tesla stock, at $767, while the current price was around or just below $900 (as of February 21st). Tesla insiders now own approximately 21% of the company and based on current share price, that is worth around $34 billion. Such strong management incentives indicate that they will do what is best for the company, which will benefit other shareholders also. Last month, Tesla managed to become the second most valuable car producer, leaving Volkswagen (OTC:VWAGY) in third place.

Having in mind that Ford F150 (NYSE:F) has been the top-selling model for some time, Tesla had to enter the pick-up truck market. And it did, by announcing the stainless steel armored glass Cybertruck. Until we wait for the Cybertruck, pick-up lowers may give some new life in the current models. Franchise Holdings International (OTC: FNHI), though its subsidy Worksport, focuses on tonneau covers and other accessories for pick-up trucks. Once their tonneau covers are connected into electric engines, solar technology could perhaps be integrated into currently owned pick-up trucks, with no condition to the model, make and year of the truck. And not only Tesla will be able to benefit from the admirable portfolio of intellectual patents that Worksport has under its belt! Franchise Holdings International will be selling their products on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and through existing partnerships.

