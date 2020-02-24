Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) Interviews Talend (TLND) CEO and CFO – ‘The opportunity is massive, and we want to get it right’
/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), chief executive officer of Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Christal Bemont had a few clear messages:
- She aims to drive growth with a ‘well-oiled machine’ to turn things around.
- The opportunity is massive, and she wants to get it right.
- Cloud annual recurring revenue is the most important way to measure the company’s success and growth and was up 179% year-over-year.
In a far-ranging interview with Talend’s CEO and CFO we discussed the future of the business.
