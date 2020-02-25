JULY BUSINESS SERVICES ANNOUNCES ENHANCED STADION STORYLINE 401(K) SOLUTION

July Business Services now offers the ability for participants to have a more personalized investment allocation in their 401(k) through Stadion's StoryLine.

We are thrilled that July Business Services is adding flexibility for advisors and plan sponsors in their managed account offering.” — Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion Money Management

WATKINSVILLE, GEORGIA, USA, February 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stadion Money Management, an independent managed account provider, today announced that July Business Services (JULY), a leading national retirement plan provider, now offers the ability for participants to have a more personalized investment allocation in their 401(k) through StoryLine, Stadion’s Managed Account service.

Stadion’s deep integration with JULY allows participants to have a more personalized portfolio, specific to their individual factors and retirement goals. In addition, advisors who offer StoryLine through JULY now have the flexibility of using the plan sponsor’s existing plan lineup or selecting StoryLine, built with SPDR® ETFs.

JULY provides custom plan design and hands-on services for plan setup, operation and administration. The firm is one of the nation’s premier independent retirement plan recordkeepers with a long history of high-touch service, plan design expertise, investment flexibility and advanced technology.

“We are thrilled that July Business Services is adding flexibility for advisors and plan sponsors in their managed account offering,” said Jud Doherty, President & CEO of Stadion Money Management. “JULY and Stadion share similar views on the necessity for customized participant-level retirement solutions and we believe offering participants the opportunity to further personalize their 401(k) accounts will lead to better retirement outcomes.”

StoryLine is a professionally managed investment service that provides customization at the plan level based on employee demographics and a personalized investment allocation tailored to participants based on their individual characteristics and preferences. StoryLine offers participants an easy-to-use experience, ongoing communications and call center support.

“We are pleased to enhance our personalized participant managed account solution on our open architecture retirement platform,” said John Humphrey, JULY’s President and CEO. “Stadion’s experience and approach to simplifying participant investing aligns nicely with JULY’s strategy of making retirement planning easy for employers and participants.”

About JULY

Since 1994, July Business Services has been a leading retirement plan provider that supports financial advisors and their clients by delivering successful retirement plan strategies through its fully independent, open-architecture retirement plan recordkeeping platform and plan administration services. JULY brings unbiased, expert knowledge to all facets of the retirement plan process including customized plan design, leading technology, and hands-on implementation and management of the plan. JULY supports clients with an expansive, conflict-free investment platform, including ETFs, collective trusts, professionally managed portfolios, and mutual funds. For more information about JULY, visit www.julyservices.com.

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion Money Management is an independent firm headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion works with advisors and recordkeepers to build custom retirement plan and participant level investment solutions. As of 12/31/19, Stadion managed approximately $2.9 billion. Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com



Past Performance is no guarantee of future results. Investments are subject to risk, and any of Stadion's investment strategies may lose money.



The SPDR® S&P 500® ETF, SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400® ETF, SPDR® Dow Jones® Industrial Average ETF are exchange traded funds with the investment objective to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500® Index, S&P® MidCap 400® IndexTM, and Dow Jones Industrial AverageSM. The shares of the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF, SPDR® S&P MIDCAP 400® ETF, SPDR® Dow Jones® Industrial Average ETF represent individual ownership interest in the Trust’s portfolio.

Standard & Poor’s®, S&P® and SPDR® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (Dow Jones); and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (SPDJI) and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Corporation. State Street Corporation’s financial products are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates and third party licensors and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability in relation thereto, including for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of any index.

StoryLine is a marketing term associated with investment advisory services and products provided by Stadion Money Management, LLC. Certain of the StoryLine accounts and funds utilize exchange-traded funds that bear the SPDR® trademark to implement Stadion’s investment strategy. Stadion receives both an annual payment and reimbursement for certain marketing and other assistance in connection with the StoryLine Accounts from State Street Global Advisors and its affiliates in connection with Stadion’s use of SPDR® ETFs in the StoryLine Accounts. StoryLine is not managed, sponsored or endorsed by State Street Global Advisors or its affiliates and is not guaranteed by Stadion or its affiliates or by State Street Global Advisors or its affiliates. No party makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in the StoryLine Accounts, including “StoryLine. Built with SPDR® ETFs.” State Street Global Advisors has no obligations to take into consideration the StoryLine Accounts or investors in the StoryLine Account when managing or creating SPDR® ETFs. Standard & Poor’s®, S&P®, S&P 500®, Standard & Poor’s 500, 500, Standard & Poor’s Depositary Receipts, and SPDRs® are trademarks of The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc. and have been licensed for use by State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC.

Stadion Money Management, LLC (“Stadion”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion’s investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

