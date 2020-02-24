Court Approves Granite City Food & Brewery Sale

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bankruptcy Court for the District of Minnesota has approved the sale of the assets of Granite City to BBQ Holdings, Inc. and BBQ Holdings, Inc. anticipates the Closing to occur on March 9, 2020.



Contact: Jeff Crivello – Chief Executive Officer

952-294-1300



