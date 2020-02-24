Delphix Appoints Steven Chung as President, Worldwide Field Operations

Veteran software executive joins Delphix to help more businesses leverage data strategically for cloud migrations, customer experience transformation, and data compliance

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 -- Delphix , the industry leader in DataOps , announced today that software industry veteran Steven Chung has joined the company as President, Worldwide Field Operations.



Chung will lead the company’s strategic growth by focusing on key verticals, geographies, and partners to expand Delphix’s impressive customer roster of Fortune 1000 powerhouses, which includes Morgan Stanley, StubHub, HP, and more.

Chung has led go-to-market strategy and field operations for both public software companies and startups, helping grow them into sustainable, multibillion-dollar businesses.

Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Customer Success, and Services for global SaaS company PagerDuty (NYSE). At PagerDuty, Chung helped grow the company into a publicly-traded billion-dollar market leader. He has also served in leadership roles at enterprise SaaS company Demandware (NYSE - acquired by Salesforce), Symantec, MicroStrategy, and PwC Consulting.

“The rise of cloud and AI continues to fuel disruption,” said Jed Yueh, founder and CEO of Delphix. “As a result, the demand for data platforms that help companies migrate to the cloud and transform applications continues to rise. Steven’s experience in building world-class teams and scaling field operations will help us meet the market demand.”

“Delphix has acquired an impressive list of customers by solving an important problem: the need to leverage enterprise data to accelerate innovation, mitigate data compliance risk, and enhance both top and bottom-line results—all at the same time,” said Steven Chung, president of Worldwide Field Operations. “I’m inspired to partner with Jed and the Delphix team to bring this disruptive technology to market and set a new standard for success in the digital economy.”

About Delphix

Delphix’s mission is to empower businesses to accelerate innovation through data. In a world where every company is becoming a data company, the Delphix DataOps Platform gives enterprises access to fast, compliant data to fuel application development, analytics, and AI while minimizing data risk. For more information, visit www.delphix.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Alex Plant 415 786 3451 alex.plant@delphix.com



