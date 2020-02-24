Bizagi 11.2.4 Delivers Cloud Business Insights and UiPath RPA Dashboard for Enterprise Automation

Bizagi launches a wide range of platform enhancements to accelerate intelligence and integration in enterprise automation initiatives

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizagi, a leading provider of intelligent process automation software, today announced the availability of Bizagi 11.2.4 . This latest release of the platform brings new features designed to enable customers to discover valuable insight from within cloud process data.

Bizagi’s new Business Insights service exposes cloud process data through datasets, enabling customers to apply third party business intelligence (BI) tools and Bizagi’s artificial intelligence (AI) in order to make smarter business decisions. Customers can now more easily leverage systems including Tableau, Microsoft PowerBI, Microsoft SQL Server reporting services, Cisco Jasper Control Center and more. With Bizagi’s own AI, further enhanced in this release, companies can apply machine learning algorithms to process data made available through the Bizagi Business Insights service.

Bizagi now also includes a feature that will help customers to ensure accuracy and productivity in end-to-end processes through a dashboard that monitors UiPath’s robotic process automation (RPA) robots. As organizations continue to develop the maturity of RPA initiatives, tasks completed by robots become integrated into wider organizational processes. With this new capability, Bizagi customers can monitor the execution of RPA tasks and identify when robots fail to collect the right information. This feature is also supported by a new RPA Lifecycle process template that is now available for free in the Bizagi Xchange .

“Real-time intelligence and seamless integration are critical success factors for a mature enterprise automation strategy,” says Gustavo Gomez, CEO and founder of Bizagi. “This latest release brings enhancements to make it easier than ever for customers to take huge leaps forward in these areas.”

Bizagi 11.2.4 also brings:

MuleSoft integration via RAML compatibility, extending the integration capability of the platform across even more technologies

A new Microsoft Dynamics Connector enabling deeper integration to your Microsoft CRM to manage accounts, contacts, leads, opportunities and competitors

Enhancements to Bizagi Live Processes including a Live Process Report accessible from the queries tab in your Work Portal

Find out more about these features in the Bizagi 11.2.4 release notes .

About Bizagi

Bizagi helps organizations to transform into digital businesses. Its process automation platform connects people, applications, devices and information to deliver the engaging experience that today’s customers demand. Fueled by a community of 1 million users, Bizagi powers enterprises worldwide including adidas, BAE Systems and Old Mutual. For more information visit www.bizagi.com

