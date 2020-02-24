MamaMancini’s to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference on March 3, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference on March 3, 2020 at 11:20 a.m. Eastern time.



MamaMancini’s management will present an overview of the business model and growth initiatives. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question and answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

LD Micro Virtual

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Time: 11:20 a.m. Eastern time (8:20 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33278

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, refrigerated and frozen all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meat loaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and dinner kits, with beef, turkey, chicken and pork varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco, Whole Foods, Sam’s Club and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company has a major presence on QVC, the largest direct to consumer marketer in the world. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Investor Relations for MamaMancini’s:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

MMMB@mzgroup.us

