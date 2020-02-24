MJardin Receives Health Canada Approval for Amendment of Ontario Facility

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and DENVER, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJardin Group, Inc. (“MJardin” or “the Company”) (CSE: MJAR) (OTCQX: MJARF), a leader in premium cannabis production, announced today that one of its indoor cannabis cultivation facilities “WILL”, located in Brampton, Ontario has received licensed approval from Health Canada to its amendment application to significantly increase its current operational space and production supply to full facility capacity.



The 32,800 square foot facility has received approval for eight additional grow areas and four additional operations areas which include grow, vegetative and mother rooms, as well as trim, dry, and packaging rooms. This amendment to its previous license for two rooms will allow WILL to produce its full capacity of 3,000 kg of dried flower and 900 kg of trim for a total of 3,900 kg. The Company is in the process of submitting the final amendment to bring the remaining 2 flower rooms onto the Health Canada license and expects this to be completed in the third quarter 2020.

“We are thrilled to have received this approval from Health Canada in a very timely manner,” said Pat Witcher, CEO of MJardin Group. “Our team has worked hard retrofitting the facility and getting eight of the ten additional rooms online. We look forward to completing the remaining two rooms but in the meantime will begin growing more of our premium high THC product and cultivating unique strains as part of our strategic partnership with Robes, Inc.”

MJardin previously announced that it has dedicated a portion of its canopy space to grow exclusive strains provided by its partner Robes Inc. including the esteemed BLLRDR strain.

About MJardin Group



MJardin Group’s mission is to set the standard for successful ownership and management of assets in the cannabis industry. Our Colorado founders spent a decade refining cultivation methodology, collecting and implementing data driven standards and designing state of the art facilities. Today, MJardin owns or manages multiple operations in two US states and three Canadian provinces, supplying the market with premium products. We are committed to our Canadian First Nation joint ventures and all our partnerships across the cannabis supply chain. MJardin is publicly listed on the CSE (MJAR) and the QXOTC (MJARF) with offices in Denver, Colorado and Toronto, Ontario. For more information, please visit www.mjardin.com



The CSE has not in any way passed upon the merits of and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. Statements about, among other things, future developments and the business and operations of MJardin, our production capacity, our production results, trading of MJardin’s shares on the OTCQX Best Market, the closing of the Transaction, the receipt of any pending regulatory approvals or licenses, the growth of our global footprint and our intentions to leverage our scale for continued organic growth and to pursue strategic investments are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: our ability to identify and pursue growth, financing and other strategic objectives, and the regulatory and economic environments in the jurisdictions we operate or intend to operate or invest in. Although such statements are based on management’s reasonable assumptions at the date such statements are made, there can be no assurance that the proposed acquisition will occur and that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. MJardin assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.

