TPI Composites, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that its management team will attend the following investor conferences:



Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

March 2, 2020

Presentation – 9:15 a.m. Local Time

Orlando, Florida

Morgan Stanley Global Energy & Power Conference

March 3, 2020

New York, New York

32nd Annual ROTH Conference

March 17, 2020

Presentation – 2:00 p.m. Local Time

Laguna Beach, California

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Investor Contact:

investors@tpicomposites.com

480-315-8742



