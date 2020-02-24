TPI Composites, Inc. to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that its management team will attend the following investor conferences:
Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference
March 2, 2020
Presentation – 9:15 a.m. Local Time
Orlando, Florida
Morgan Stanley Global Energy & Power Conference
March 3, 2020
New York, New York
32nd Annual ROTH Conference
March 17, 2020
Presentation – 2:00 p.m. Local Time
Laguna Beach, California
About TPI Composites, Inc.
TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.
Investor Contact:
investors@tpicomposites.com
480-315-8742
