Inphi 400G Solutions Win Three 2020 Lightwave Innovation Honors

Inphi’s New COLORZ II 400ZR Pluggable Transceiver, Canopus 7nm DSP Enabling 400G Coherent Pluggables and Porrima Gen2 PAM4 400G Platform Awarded High Scores

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI), a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects, today announced that it was honored with three 2020 Lightwave Innovation Reviews across three different categories, validating its leadership in the physical layer data movement. The three awards demonstrate the industry’s recognition of Inphi’s innovation in optical networks and evolution of next generation hyperscale data center networks. The company will be showcasing its winning solutions at booth #4323 at OFC 2020 in San Diego, March 10-12, 2020.



“We are honored to receive this recognition from Lightwave for three innovative 400G solutions,” said Ford Tamer, President and CEO, Inphi. “Our optical and networking solutions are at the center of the physical layer data movement around the globe, inside and between data centers. These awards by Lightwave and industry leaders further validate our market leadership and commitment to continue to innovate.”

Inphi won awards for its COLORZ® II 400ZR pluggable transceiver, Canopus™ 7nm DSP enabling 400G Coherent pluggables and its Porrima™ Gen2 PAM4 400G platform, across three different categories, including Optical Transceivers and Transponders, Optical Transport Systems and Communications Semiconductors and Electrical ICs. 2020 Lightwave Innovation reviews honorees include:



COLORZ II 400ZR Pluggable Transceiver – Highest Score: 5.0

Inphi’s COLORZ II 400 ZR and ZR+ QSFP-DD pluggable DCO transceivers for data center interconnects are the industry’s first pluggable transceivers to be sampled that is compatible with switches and routers for coherent transmission of 400GbE signals over DWDM links up to 120 km.



Inphi’s Canopus is the industry’s first merchant 7nm coherent DSP. Canopus paves the way for an industry-wide paradigm shift in deployment models by providing low power and high density QSFP-DD, OSFP and CFP2-DCO coherent pluggable modules for cloud and telecom customers. Canopus makes high density IP over DWDM on switch and router platforms a reality, and it is designed to deliver the performance required for metro and long haul networks.



Inphi’s Porrima Gen2 Single-Lambda PAM4 platform with integrated laser drivers, reduces optical module Bill of Material cost and enables sub-10 watt 400G QSFP-DD optical transceiver modules for wired network infrastructure – including hyperscale cloud data center, service provider and enterprise networks.

“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate Inphi on their impressive 5.0 scores,” said Stephen Hardy, Editorial Director, Lightwave, and Program Director of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews. “In rating multiple Inphi solutions so highly, our judges praised both COLORZ II 400ZR pluggable transceiver and Canopus 7nm DSP enabling 400G Coherent pluggables with highest scores for their performance, features, and innovation.”

Presented annually by Lightwave, the Lightwave Innovation Reviews program distinguishes top products and solutions available within the optical networking industry as determined by a panel of third-party judges. Criteria used in the Innovation Reviews rankings include, first and foremost, unique technology or application thereof, innovation, ease of use, efficiency, reliability and contribution to profitability. Judges include industry executives and analysts from a wide variety of service providers, technology developers, industry analysts, and journalists.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation is a leader in high-speed data movement interconnects. We move big data – fast, throughout the globe, between data centers, and inside data centers. Inphi’s expertise in signal integrity results in reliable data delivery, at high speeds, over a variety of distances. As data volumes ramp exponentially due to video streaming, social media, cloud-based services, and wireless infrastructure, the need for speed has never been greater. That’s where we come in. Customers rely on Inphi’s solutions to develop and build out the Service Provider and Cloud infrastructures, and data centers of tomorrow. To learn more about Inphi, visit www.inphi.com or connect with Inphi on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About Lightwave

For more than 30 years, Lightwave ( www.lightwaveonline.com ) has delivered trusted technical, application and business insights to senior-level decision makers for optical communications worldwide. Lightwave serves technology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprises with a complete and nuanced picture of the optical communications business environment. Lightwave is a valued information source for information related to FTTx, networking, equipment design, MSO optics, and test and measurement for corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and others making strategic decisions that are critical to the success of their businesses. Lightwave is a unit of PennWell Corporation.

