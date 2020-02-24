MyoKardia to Present at 40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK), today announced that Taylor Harris, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 40th Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2nd 2020 at 1:30 p.m. EST in Boston.



A webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Investors section of MyoKardia’s website at http://investors.myokardia.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the MyoKardia website for 90 days following the conference.

About MyoKardia

MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by 1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease, 2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition, 3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics and 4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and advancement. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the muscle proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461) in Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical trials for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM); danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) in Phase 2 for patients with stable heart failure; and MYK-224 in Phase 1 development for HCM.



MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.

Contacts:

Michelle Corral

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

MyoKardia, Inc.

650-351-4690

mcorral@myokardia.com



Hannah Deresiewicz (investors)

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

hannah.deresiewicz@sternir.com



