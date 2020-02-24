Kenna Security Nearly Doubles Revenue in Year of Product Innovation
Momentum accelerates as Kenna Security develops new partnerships, hires experienced C-suite leaders, turns customer into investor
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security, the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, grew revenue more than 90% over the last two years, with annual recurring revenue growing 150% over the same period. The company also expanded its enterprise client roster by more than 65% since 2018. The company’s series D funding, new partnerships, and product advancements position Kenna Security for continued traction as enterprises abandon traditional vulnerability management for a data-driven, risk-based approach.
“We’ve long championed a risk-based approach to vulnerability management, and the rest of the industry is seeing the light,” said Karim Toubba, CEO of Kenna Security. “Our growth and momentum, driven by new partnerships, innovation, and research over the past year, have eliminated any doubt that we’re the industry leader in risk-based vulnerability management.”
Some of Kenna Security’s 2019 highlights include:
- Secured $48 million in series D funding, bringing the total raised to $98 million.
- HSBC went from a Kenna Security customer to an investor less than a year after adopting the Kenna Security Platform.
- Launched the free, open Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS), an early warning system for cybersecurity that offers a weather-like forecast of the risk certain vulnerabilities pose.
- Partnered with Sonatype to combine Kenna Security’s risk-based vulnerability management platform with Sonatype’s open source vulnerability and policy detections for deeper analysis of open source security.
- Partnered with VMware to integrate Kenna Security’s vulnerability risk intelligence with VMware AppDefense. VMware admins will gain improved vulnerability scoring, security context, and prioritized patch recommendations.
- Released two new reports in our Prioritization to Prediction series, showing that bigger companies aren’t necessarily better at patching security holes, and that companies can safely delay patching the majority of their vulnerabilities.
- Added key new hires, including Jason Rolleston as Chief Product Officer, Caroline Japic as Chief Marketing Officer, and Terry Murphy as Chief Financial Officer.
- Named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row.
- Named to the Inc. 5000 with 1,045% growth over three years.
- Recognized as a 451 Firestarter by 451 Research for innovation and vision in the technology industry.
- Selected as an SC Media 2020 Industry Innovator in the security infrastructure category.
- Named one of Inc. Magazine’s 2019 best places to work.
“This year we put the pieces in place to continue accelerating growth,” added Toubba. “Our series D round gives us capital to reinvest in our platform. We’ve made strategic hires to round out our leadership team. And through our research, partnerships, and product advancements, we’re delivering global enterprises more powerful intelligence for managing resources, driving efficiency, and achieving efficacy in their cybersecurity program.”
About Kenna Security
Kenna Security is the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. It leverages machine learning and data science to track and predict real-world exploitations, empowering security teams to focus on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna serves nearly every major vertical and counts CVS, KPMG, and many Fortune 100 companies among its customers.
