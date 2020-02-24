Protech Home Medical is Proud to be Named to the 2020 TSX Venture 50 Group of Top Performing Companies

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: PTQ), a ‎healthcare ‎services company with operations in the U.S., is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2020 TSX Venture 50™. This is the TSX Venture Exchange’s annual ranking of top performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. Each of the top 10 companies in each of five major industry sectors have been identified as leaders in creating shareholder value based on three key criteria: share price appreciation, market capitalization growth and trading volume. There are over of 1,600 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.



“2019 was a dynamic year for us, we strengthened our core business, developed more sales personnel, established strong scalable business processes, and completed two accretive acquisitions,” commented Greg Crawford, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We are honored to be recognized and named to the TSX Venture 50 which serves as confirmation that our three-pronged strategy is positioning our company and shareholders for success. With acceleration of growth through our existing customer base and new acquisition opportunities, as well as a laser focus on sustainable margin expansion , our outlook for 2020 and beyond is extremely positive and we are excited to share all of our developments with our current and future shareholders. I’d like to thank the entire Protech team for their tireless efforts and its stakeholders for all their continued support.”

The Company is featured in a TSX Venture 50 video available at http://bit.ly/tsxptq .

ABOUT PROTECH HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services and making life easier for the patient.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information please visit our website at www.protechhomemedical.com

