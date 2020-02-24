Franklin Schurz of Schurz Communications to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOZEMAN, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The newspaper industry has struggled to keep up with rapid advances in technology. As we look to the future, attempting to serve audiences will continue to be a challenge.

But newspapers are embracing new ideas and attracting professionals with the expertise to make good decisions and shepherd the industry into the future.

With close to three decades of professional experience in the publishing industry, Franklin Schurz Jr. serves as Chairman Emeritus of the Board of Schurz Communications Inc., a media holdings company that publishes the South Bend Tribune and 11 other daily newspapers. Now retired, Schurz reflects on the future of media.

“If you don't have everybody on the same page, it's going to be very difficult to accomplish your mission to deliver the best content to the audience we serve,” says Schurz. “It’s all about finding people who are strong, where you are weak. Let them be ambitious and unleash their talent.”

Despite sweeping technological changes in the creation, production, distribution and delivery of newspapers, Schurz still believes journalists are up to the challenge the future presents.

“It's amazing what you can do when you get a lot of good people and you have a common purpose and then you just let them do what they're terrific at,” says Schurz. “Journalists are the most passionate people there are, so there will always be people who will get the information will out there. People want to hear the truth.”

As a philanthropist, Schurz is focused on conservation for the creatures and plants in natural habitats. He is also involved in philanthropic efforts to help young people who may be underrepresented in the field of education.

“It just seemed like thing to do to possibly make a difference. I’ve met some of these kids and they are fantastic,” says Schurz. “All of them are the first in their family to attend an institution of higher education and they're very appreciative of it. These are kids who actually want to work to get an education that will help them do a better job helping others.”

Close Up Radio will feature Franklin Schurz in an interview with Jim Masters on February 26th at 2pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389



