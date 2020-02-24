Progressive Care Inc. Announces CEO Shital Mars as a Keynote Speaker at Cold Chain Global Forum in San Diego, California

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, today announced that CEO, S. Parikh Mars, will be the keynote speaker at Cold Chain Global Forum West Coast in San Diego, CA on February 26-27, 2020.

This will be Mars’ third keynote address at the Cold Chain Global Forum. Ms. Mars will be participating in panels discussing challenges in temperature control logistics and presenting “Optimizing Last-Mile Logistics: What Does End-to-End Supply Chain Integration Actually Mean for You and Where Is Your Last Mile?” at 2:00 PM PST Wednesday, February 26, 2020. As a member of the CCGF advisory board, Ms. Mars will be collaborating with esteemed leaders from some of the biggest companies in the pharmaceutical and supply chain industries.

“I am honored to be a keynote speaker at the Cold Chain Global Forum in San Diego presenting on my experience as a Supply Chain and Logistics leader and what others need to consider when establishing a logistics strategy for their organization,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO of Progressive Care Inc. “I look forward to sharing my perspective on key challenges in the industry and highlighting how Progressive Care is part of the solution.”

Cold Chain Global Forum is the largest temperature-controlled life science supply chain event of its kind, focusing specifically on creating end-to-end supply chain synergy. It is a unique strategic platform built to ignite discussions about overcoming regulatory challenges, optimizing transportation routes, enhancing collaboration & change management, maintaining temperature-controlled products and implementing new technologies to gain competitive advantage. Progressive Care is proud to lend its voice to leading industry experts on what is needed to maintain medication integrity through the last mile of the supply chain and into the hands of the patient.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

