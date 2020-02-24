ORAL ARGUMENT HAS BEEN SET IN DIGITAL ALLY’S APPEAL IN THE AXON ENTERPRISES LITIGATION

/EIN News/ -- The Federal Circuit Sets Oral Argument for April 6, 2020



Lenexa, KS, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, announces that a date for oral argument has been scheduled by the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in its appeal of the district court’s summary judgment order. Oral argument will take place on April 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. This oral argument will address the incorrect and mistaken dismissal of Digital Ally’s claims against Axon Enterprises, Inc. (“Axon” formerly Taser International, Inc.) by Judge Carlos Murguia in the United States District of Kansas litigation. Should the Federal Circuit overturn the summary judgment ruling, a new judge will be assigned to handle the litigation with Axon due to the recent resignation of Judge Murguia.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

