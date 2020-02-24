XPO Logistics CEO Bradley Jacobs to Give Keynote Address at The Traffic Club of New York’s Annual Dinner

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Traffic Club of New York (TCNY) has announced that the keynote speaker for its 114th Anniversary Annual Dinner will be Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions.



Jacobs said, “For well over a century, professionals from the four corners of the supply chain industry have looked to The Traffic Club of New York for valuable networking and educational opportunities. It will be an honor to address the members of this prestigious organization.”

The event will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at The Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York City. More information is available at tcny.org .

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,504 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

