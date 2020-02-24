G1 Therapeutics to Present at Investor Conferences in March 2020

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX ), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that the company will present corporate updates at the following investor conferences in March 2020:



Annual Healthcare Conference: Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Moses will present on March 2, 2020 at 4:10 p.m. ET Raymond James 41 st Annual Institutional Investors Conference: Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will present on March 2, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. ET

Annual Institutional Investors Conference: Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will present on March 2, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. ET Barclays Global Healthcare Conference: Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., will present on March 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET

To access live and archived webcasts of these presentations, please visit the Events & Presentations page of the G1 website .

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Trilaciclib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA; a rolling NDA submission for small cell lung cancer is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Rintodestrant (formerly G1T48) is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics .

Contact:

Jeff Macdonald

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

919-907-1944

jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com



