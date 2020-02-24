Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Which Canadian provinces and territories are the most attractive for mining investments? Annual global survey of mining companies coming Tuesday, Feb. 25

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Feb. 25, the Fraser Institute will release its annual Survey of Mining Companies.



This year’s survey ranks 76 jurisdictions worldwide, including Canadian provinces, on their attractiveness to investors based on responses from mining executives from around the world.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

The complete survey will also be available as a free PDF download at www.fraserinstitute.org .

