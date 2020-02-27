Attic Mold Can Kill a Real Estate Deal. Don’t Let It.

Attic Mold Before & After Attic Mold Removal System

if you’re not sure if attic mold is present, be proactive. It will help prevent real estate deals from falling through.

If you’re not sure if attic mold is present, be proactive. It will help prevent real estate deals from falling through and everyone can walk away from the table feeling good about the deal.” — Darryl Morris

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you’re like most people, a trip to the attic usually happens a few times a year. It’s not a place that you typically examine or inspect. As a result, a nasty surprise could be lurking – attic mold . That’s right. Mold doesn’t just happen in bathrooms and basements. It happens in attics too and you need to be ready for it if it turns up – especially if you’re trying to sell a home in the Chicagoland region.Many Americans, about 40 percent, say buying a new home is the most stressful event in modern life, according to a survey of 2,000 Americans by Homes.com. Another 44 percent said they felt nervous throughout the home-buying process. So, when a Chicagoland area home inspector flags attic mold as a problem, many buyers are likely to back out of the deal. Home sellers will be left holding an unsigned contract and that’s not a situation anyone wants to be in – whether buying or selling. Don’t panic. There’s a solution.Why Does Mold Grow in the Attic?Mold needs three things to grow: moisture, food and warmth. If left unchecked, attic mold can cause problems because mold is often a key indicator that there’s a moisture problem somewhere.For example, if attics are not well insulated throughout the wіntеr months, hot and dry furnace heat makes contact with the cold boards of the roof and moisture forms creating the ideal environment for mold to live and thrive. Other culprits include: a leaky roof, inadequate attic ventilation, a water heater or furnace that’s installed in the attic and ice damming which occurs when water can’t drain properly from the roof, freezes and backs up into the home through the attic. The stagnant water causes attic mold growth.Creating an environment that’s dry and cool is the ultimate goal, but let’s face it – mold happens. You just need to be ready to deal with it when it does.Is Attic Mold Dangerous?Generally speaking, mold can lead to a variety of health problems such as:• Respiratory illness and/or infection• Itchy, watery eyes• Weakened immune system• Allergic reactionsThe best way to determine if the mold in your attic is dangerous is to hire an attic mold removal specialist from the Chicagoland area. There are many different types of mold and each one poses different problems and levels of severity in how it can affect one’s health.So, if you’re not sure if attic mold is present, be proactive. It will help prevent real estate deals from falling through and everyone can walk away from the table feeling good about the deal.Part-two of this article addresses how to fix attic mold and how to pick an attic mold removal specialist who you can trust.

Attic Mold Removal - Explainer Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.