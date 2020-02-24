Force Commander in Jowhar on mission to assess operational plans

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Tigabu Yilma was in Jowhar on Saturday, to assess the ongoing counter-terrorism plans and the welfare of troops in the region. The Force Commander interacted with the officers, men, and women of AMISOM Sector 5, which is the area of responsibility of the Burundi National Defence Forces, and saluted them for securing population centres and main supply routes to facilitate the movement of people and goods in the region.

In line with the Concept of Operations (CONOPs) 2018-2021 and the Somalia Transition Plan, AMISOM troops in the region are securing main supply routes that include the Jowhar-Maslah-Mogadishu and Jowhar-Maslah-Adale roads.



