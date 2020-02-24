CANNSUN MEDHEL GROUP PLC ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF FOUR NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The management team at Cannsun Medhel is pleased to have such an esteemed international board which is ethnically, geographically and gender diverse to lead the company in our expansion plan” — Greg Bealer Director of Finance

ATHENS, ATTICA, GRECCE, February 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannsun Medhel Group PLC ("Cannsun" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of four board of directors to lead Cannsun into further development of medicines and international expansion. The new members include Nickolas Korbis, Rorisang Ntai, David Parry and Stephen Polakoff.Nickolas Korbis has a Chemistry degree from the University of Athens and a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Imperial College in London. He has received several special training courses including Commodity Trading from Wharton School (Univ. Of Pennsylvania), GMP guidelines for the Pharmaceutical Industry from Leiden University and Design for Masking Flavors for the Pharmaceutical and Food industry from Hercules R&D center, amongst others. He has been R&D manager in National Starch and Chemicals, Commercial Director in Biotrek, Vice President and Commercial Director in the Hellenic Register of Shipping, COO and IR Director in Alapis (the biggest Greek Pharma Co. at that time, raising more than €1.2B.), He has participated in more than 40 M&A’s and has set up pharmaceutical and other companies in more than 18 countries.Rorisang Ntai has business interests in the petroleum and property development industries. He started his career at FNB Asset Management & Trust Services, after which he worked for Citadel. Rori has an extensive network from which he can work with relevant specialists and experts to support current business interests or new project developments. He holds a BComm from University of South Africa and JSE RPE Exams from South African Institute of Financial Markets.David Parry is Co-Founder of Cannsun South Africa and CEO of Cannsun Medhel Group PLC. David has 20 years’ experience working with public and private companies in the Agricultural, Resource and Technology sectors. David has an extensive network of contacts and relationships throughout MENA, Europe, Former Soviet Union, Asia and Africa. He also brings vast experience in mergers and acquisitions.Steven Polakoff has over 20 years experience as general counsel, legal advisor, director, project manager, funds, law firms including Deutsche Bank (UFG), Integra Group, Clifford Chance & Damac Properties. Stephen graduated from the Georgetown University Law School and is a member of the New York Bar.The management team at Cannsun Medhel is pleased to have such an esteemed international board which is ethnically, geographically and gender diverse to lead the company in execution of our expansion plan. The make up of the board reflects the regions and sectors in the patients we are serving while expanding the portfolio of medicines.About MedhelFirst established in 1918 and now with new management and ownership, Cannsun is re-emerging as a science-led, global, healthcare company focused on leveraging its existing infrastructure and reputation in the manufacture and distribution of established healthcare products and pharmaceuticals, as well as building a vertically integrated cannabis and cannabinoid division. The Company currently distributes products to thousands of healthcare professionals and pharmacies in 21 countries. Our current projected growth will enable us to deepen and extend our reach, so that we can help people everywhere live better, healthier lives.Contact:David ParryChief Executive OfficerPhone:+1604 889 2188Phone: +30 693 603 5933Email: david@cannsun.com Angelakis ManosCannsun Medhel CommercialPhone: +30 694 508 0880Email: m.aggelakis@cannsun.com Greg BealerDirector of FinancePhone: +1 780 970 3789Email: g.bealer@cannsun.com



