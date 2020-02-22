Rwanda and Uganda agree extradition of prisoners

ANGOLA, February 22 - Gatuna-Katuna - The authorities of Rwanda and Uganda signed on Friday, in Gatuna-Katuna locality, a prisoners extradition treaty, in a ceremony witnessed by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, within the framework of the quadripartite summit.,

The document was signed by the Foreign Affairs ministers of Rwanda, Biruta Vincent, and Uganda, Sam Kutesa, in an act also witnessed by the heads of State of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) ), Felix Tshisekedi.

The treaty is a legal instrument aimed at the release of prisoners and to deal with cases of justice, including those related to presumed subversive activities, practiced in neighbouring territory.

The Gatuna-Katuna Summit, a region located 80 kilometres off the Rwandan capital, also analyzed issues related to the opening of the border between Rwanda and Uganda, which ended eight months ago, due to reciprocal accusations of espionage and political interference.

The four-hour meeting, sponsored by the Presidents of Angola, João Lourenço, and DRC’s Felix Tshisekedi, also served to discuss ways to ease the tension between the two neighbouring countries (Rwanda and Uganda).

Gatuna-Katuna Decisions

The summit recommended the Republic of Uganda to, within a month, verify Rwanda's allegations about actions coming from the Ugandan territory, perpetrated by forces hostile to the Rwandan government.

The final communiqué of the meeting states that if the alleged actions are proven, the Ugandan government must take the necessary measures to terminate them.

According to the document, to which ANGOP had access, the action must be verified and confirmed by the ministerial Ad-Hoc Commission for the implementation of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding.

Once this recommendation has been fulfilled and reported to the Heads of State, the note continues, mediators will hold another four-day summit in Gatuna-Katuna for the solemn ceremony of reopening the borders and the consequent normalization of relations between both countries.

The document emphasizes that Paul Kagame and Yoweri Museveni praised the dedication and availability of the Presidents of Angola and the DRC in the search for a peaceful solution, within the framework of reconciliation between both states.

The Heads of State noted that progress has been made in the commitment of the two parties to do everything they can to eliminate tension factors, reads the statement.

According to the Gatuna-Katuna Summit document, the Heads of State welcomed the release of prisoners from both sides and expressed interest in continuing this process, in compliance with international humanitarian law.

On Tuesday (18), 13 Rwandan prisoners , including three women, and 17 Ugandans were released.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.