The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Georgia Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma and Law Firm

The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Georgia Endorses the Steinberg Law Group as Best Mesothelioma and Asbestos Law Firm - Experience/Resources/Results

Our prediction is that approximately 25,000 past and present employees in the asbestos industry have died or will eventually die of asbestos-related disease.” — Asbestos Textile Institute in a 1973 presentation

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, February 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Georgia is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos -related lung cancer. Anyone wishing to discuss their legal and/or medical options should call (888) 891-2200 to speak directly with an attorney from the Steinberg Law Group.The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Georgia has endorsed the Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases. With offices in New York, California and Texas, the Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.Northern Georgia near the foot of the Appalachian Mountains is a mineral-rich area containing 17 former asbestos mines. A vast majority of asbestos deposits from the Appalachian Mountain Range are located in Rabun and White counties. Power generation and manufacturing are two of many industries associated with asbestos exposure in Georgia.Known jobsites, companies and buildings with asbestos exposure include Bowen Power Plant, Keebler Company, CSX Transportation Inc., the Centers for Disease Control building in Atlanta, Thrash Prospect, Asbestos Mining and Manufacturing Co., Reid Mine, McCoy Mine, Wallace Mine, Laurel Creek Mine, Hicks Asbestos Mine, Bell Creek Mine, Jekyll Island Historical Power Plant, Babcock-Wilcox Plant, Tronox Inc., Hickory Lake Apartments, Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia-Pacific, Fort Gillem, Fort Benning, Fort Stewart, Fort McPherson, Lawrenceville High School, Amicalola State Park and Sall Mountain Asbestos CompanyFor the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of the Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Georgia can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com



