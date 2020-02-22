BridgeBio Pharma And Eidos Therapeutics To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), together with affiliate company Eidos Therapeutics (Nasdaq: EIDX) announced today that they are presenting at two upcoming investor conferences:

The SVB Leerink Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1PM (EST) in New York.

The Cowen and Company Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:20AM (EST) in Boston.

The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.bridgebio.com on the For Investors page under News & Events. The webcast will be available for replay for 30 days.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio is a team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators working to create life-altering medicines that target well-characterized genetic diseases at their source. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 to identify and advance transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases, which are diseases that arise from defects in a single gene, and cancers with clear genetic drivers. BridgeBio’s pipeline of over 20 development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. For more information, visit bridgebio.com.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos is a BridgeBio Pharma affiliate company focused on addressing the large and growing unmet need caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). Eidos is developing AG10, a potentially disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of ATTR. For more information, please visit www.eidostx.com.

Media contact:

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

Grace Rauh

Grace.rauh@bridgebio.com

(917) 232-5478

Investor contact:

John Grimaldi, Burns McClellan

jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com

212-213-0006 x362



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.