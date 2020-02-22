Vimenti by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico receives million dollar donations from two stateside charity organizations

Jairo Estrada, Member of Board Trustees and the family of Peter Alfond Foundation were welcomed by the students and teachers of the Vimenti School. Members of the Board of Trustees of the Peter Alfond Foundation and members of the Alfond Family enjoyed their visit to the Vimenti facilities where a plaque was revealed in honor of Peter Alfond. Children of Vimenti’s School program welcome the representatives of Comic Relief US

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, USA, February 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vimenti by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico has received funds totaling $11 million from two charity organizations in the United States. The Peter Alfond Foundation ’s challenge grant of $10 million supports Vimenti’s mission to break the generational child poverty cycle in Puerto Rico. Comic Relief US also pledged $1 million, for a total of $11 million.Representatives from both organizations also made a call to action for other investors, organization leaders and individuals to join them in supporting Vimenti and believing in Puerto Rico.“With this donation, we honor my dad’s legacy and his love for Puerto Rico, which was our home for many years and meant so much to him and to my family,” said Rebekah Alfond, daughter of Peter Alfond and trustee of the Peter Alfond Foundation. “This deep investment reflects our belief in the leadership, vision and potential of this innovative and comprehensive approach to fueling cycles of opportunity for children and families. We hope our gift will inspire others to join us in investing in projects like Vimenti that promise to transform the lives of thousands of families by ensuring that a better economic future is possible in Puerto Rico.”“Vimenti’s efforts on the ground in Puerto Rico align perfectly with our mission of achieving a just world, free from poverty,” said Lorelei Williams, senior vice president of Grants Programs from Comic Relief US. “Together, we can lift up and empower Puerto Rico’s youth. We are honored to partner with Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico to support projects such as Vimenti.”According to Bárbara Rivera, director of Vimenti, the Peter Alfond Foundation’s challenge grant will be used in stages toward covering a percentage of operating costs over a period of three years. The funding will support all three pillars of Vimenti’s holistic model, which includes education, social and economic programs for children and families. Specifically, these efforts include family case management, health services, coaching, workshops and other support services to help these parents meet their educational and career path goals.Rivera explained that a challenge grant is a significant gift made by a donor or group of donors that allows the receiving institution to replicate and scale the project when others step forward to support the campaign. She added that the Comic Relief US donation is the first challenge match and will be destined toward the construction of Vimenti’s new school building.To thank Comic Relief US, the Alfond family, and the Peter Alfond Foundation for their donations, Vimenti families and staff hosted a commemorative event at the center, followed by an evening with key supporters of Vimenti. “We recognize the Alfond family’s fundamental contribution to Vimenti, along with the donation from Comic Relief US , which provide opportunities to families who come to the center to raise their goals,” stated Rivera during the Peter Alfond Foundation’s visit to the center.The Alfond family’s connection with Puerto Rico began in the 1970s when Peter Alfond arrived to the island to lead Pan Am Shoe Company, the Caribbean headquarters of Dexter Shoe Company which his father, Harold, founded in Maine in 1956. Pan Am Shoe Company grew and became a family company manned by Peter as its president for 35 years. While he occupied that post, Peter, his wife and children lived in Puerto Rico, creating strong ties with the island in both business and philanthropy fields. Peter Alfond passed away in 2017. His four children and three additional trustees are committed to his philanthropic legacy through the Peter Alfond Foundation.Vimenti is an evidence-based project that uses a two-generation approach (parents and children) and comprises three main pillars to deal with the child poverty issue. These are the social, educational and economic areas. The social area offers different support services for parents whose children are enrolled in Vimenti Charter School.###About Vimenti by Boys & Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico:Vimenti is an integrated services center for the entire family, with program in the educational, social and economic areas. It was created by Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico as a two-generation service model to provide development and financial security to boys, girls, youths and adults as well as their parents. Located at the Ernesto Ramos Antonini Housing Project in San Juan, Vimenti currently runs an elementary school, has an afterschool program for children and youths and has a work training and development program for youths and adults in tourism, hospitality and entrepreneurship. To learn more, visit vimenti.orgAbout the Peter Alfond Foundation:The Peter Alfond Foundation is a non-profit organization established in 1994 to promote, help and invest in organizations that focus on education and health in the United States and the Caribbean. Its founder, the late Peter Alfond, was known for his philanthropic work in the development of health and education services in communities dealing with extreme poverty.About Comic Relief US:Comic Relief US, also known as Comic Relief, Inc., is a registered U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. It harnesses the power of entertainment to drive positive change to help those who need it most in America and around the world. Campaigns include Red Nose Day, Idol Gives Back, and Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief. For more information about Comic Relief US and its impact, visit www.comicrelief.org . Follow @comicreliefus on Twitter, Instagram and F

Peter Alfond Foundation board of Trustees Alfond family members and representatives from Comic Relief US visit Vimenti's facilities in San Juan, Puerto Rico.



