VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9) (“Asante” or the "Company") announces that the Company will be hosting a webinar on Thursday February 27th at 11:00 AM EST (GMT -5) to discuss why the ‘Game is now On’ with gold firmly in a bull market and breaking out above US$1600; Asante’s plans for the immediate future including potential funding/joint venture options to fund the development of our Kubi Gold project; new developments re potential large bore direct exploitation of the Kubi Main Zone* gold mineralization by drilling; and an update on the current field work.

If you are interested to join this webinar, please stay tuned for a further announcement with an option to register and ask questions in advance. A power point presentation will be available a few days before the Webinar at: http://www.asantegold.com/investors/presentations

PDAC 2020 – The Company will be at PDAC 2020 in Toronto – please visit us at booth 2418A, Sunday and Monday March 1-2, 2020. We will also have top gold price forecasters from Murenbeeld & Co. presenting their latest gold research. Please check out our booth display and our current Corporate Presentation at the above noted link. Look forward to seeing you there!

*Kubi Main Zone gold deposit has a current NI 43-101 resource estimate, completed by SEMS Exploration Services Ltd. of Accra, Ghana: Measured Resources 0.66 million tonnes @ 5.30g/t for 112,000 ounces; Indicated Resources 0.66 million tonnes @ 5.65g/t for 121,000 ounces; and Inferred Resources 0.67 million tonnes @ 5.31g/t for 115,000 ounces, which is filed on SEDAR. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

About Asante Gold Corporation

Asante is continuing to source funding to expand and develop its Kubi Gold project to production, and is exploring the Keyhole, Fahiakoba and Betenase concessions/options for new discoveries, all adjoining or along strike of major gold mines near the centre of Ghana’s Golden Triangle.

