89bio to Present at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 89bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases, today announced that Rohan Palekar, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM ET in New York, NY.



The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.89bio.com/events-and-presentations . The replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website.

About 89bio

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is being developed for the treatment of NASH. The company also intends to develop BIO89-100 for the treatment of SHTG. BIO89-100 is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21 that is currently in a proof of concept Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in patients with NASH or NAFLD and a high risk of NASH. 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel. Visit 89bio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, 89bio’s expectations regarding plans for its clinical programs and clinical studies. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While 89bio believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties (including, without limitation, those set forth in 89bio’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)), many of which are beyond 89bio’s control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. Risks and uncertainties include: expectations regarding the enrollment, completion and outcome of 89bio’s proof of concept Phase 1b/2a clinical trial evaluating BIO89-100 in patients with NASH or patients with NAFLD and a high risk of NASH; expectations regarding the development of BIO89-100 for SHTG and the related Phase 2 study; the unpredictable relationship between preclinical study results and clinical study results; liquidity and capital resources; and other risks and uncertainties identified in 89bio’s filings with the SEC. 89bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Investor Contact:

Ryan Martins

Chief Financial Officer

investors@89bio.com

Media Contact:

Lori Rosen

LDR Communications

917-553-6808

lori@ldrcommunications.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.