Armstrong Garden Centers Celebrates 130th Anniversary with a Free Rose Plant

/EIN News/ -- GLENDORA, Calif., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To commemorate 130 years serving California in the nursery business, Armstrong Garden Centers is returning to its roots by focusing on roses for an anniversary celebration. Armstrong Garden Centers will be giving away free rose plants at all store locations on Saturday, February 29, 2020, starting at 8:00 a.m.

On Saturday, February 29, Armstrong Garden Centers will be celebrating its 130th Anniversary milestone by offering customers the following:

Free Rose Plant in a Pulp Pot (Regular price $26.99) No purchase required. One per household while supplies last.

Free Landscape Design Drawing Register onsite to win. One winner per store. The winner will be drawn at 1:30 p.m. and must be present to win.

Free Cupcake treat at 1:30 p.m. (while supplies last)

One-Day 130 th Anniversary Sale 20% off all regular priced items Offer valid on regular priced items and is limited to quantities on hand. Excludes previous purchases, sale items, artificial turf, sod, special orders, gift cards and landscape services. Armstrong Grown Spring Annuals – 4-inch - Sale $1.30 (regular price $1.99)

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early on February 29 to celebrate at their nearby local Armstrong Garden Centers as products will be available while supplies last.

“As we reached a major milestone with our 130th anniversary, we are extremely grateful for the communities that support us and the hard work, dedication and loyalty of our employee-owners, who uphold the vision of our founder, John Armstrong,” said Monte Enright, president of Armstrong Garden Centers.

“Our most sincere gratitude goes out to each and every single one of our customers for helping us continue our tradition of horticultural expertise,” said Enright. “This 130th anniversary celebration is our simple way of saying thank you for their patronage and to know that we are committed to providing the best quality and service in the nursery industry.”

Armstrong’s first retail garden center was founded at 408 Euclid Street in Ontario, Calif. Along with his success as an industry leader in fruit trees and roses in the 1920s, John Armstrong developed a wide range of ornamentals and fruit trees, and was an innovator in flowering perennials, citrus, berries, grapes and avocados.

Armstrong Garden Centers specializes in a quality selection of garden-lifestyle retail and landscape consultation services. Established in 1889, this employee-owned company has served California for over 130 years, taking the guesswork out of gardening through innovation and providing the best leadership in customer service. Armstrong Garden Centers is the largest independent retail nursery in California with 31 locations and three growing facilities. For more information on Armstrong Garden Centers and gardening tips, visit www.armstronggarden.com and www.armstronggrowers.com.

