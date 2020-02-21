Solar and Alternative Energy Stocks Booming on Wallstreet

February 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar energy has continued gained global attention, more companies are participating in the solar race than ever before. Ranging from new start-ups, with bright futures to legacy blue-chip companies on the Nasdaq (US:NASDAQ), S&P (US:SPX) and the New York Stock exchange (US:NYSE), the trend has never been more in favor; reduction of carbon footprint. Tech giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) invest billions in renewable energy and Wallstreet seems to love it.

What about other companies in the Solar space?

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) is a leading manufacturer of solar panels in over 150 countries. The company provides residential solar installation and has projects in development in the U.S. Recently, they added a new director to their growing board of direction and an energy investor. Michael G. Potter and Yan Zhuang have been appointed directors of the Company, bringing with them a myriad of experience in the industry.

Franchise Holdings International Inc.

Franchise Holdings International Inc. (OTC:FNHI) is in the process of pioneering a Solar Tonneau cover useable in many different ways for on-board power in the forth-coming fully electric pick-up truck. The electric powered automotive space is a growing market where companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Ford Motors (NYSE:F) are investing in a big way in the race for the electric pickup truck. Franchise Holdings International also announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Worksport will start listing their products on Amazon.

AES Corporation

AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) have begun a new project; combining energy storage with solar, for which the demand is increasing. The company also formed an alliance with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to enable and grow their clean energy infrastructure into 2022.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) create power optimizers and had another record quarter for earnings growth. This resulted in another record for its stock. This company has shown that solar has some strong growth ahead and its not showing any signs of slowing down.

More companies like Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE), Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) and SunRun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) continue to gain interest from Wall Street with positive ratings from JP Morgan.

Outlook

We keep a close eye on growing the solar space, as global developments for a green world and renewable energy keep advancing. With the billions being invested in this industry, it might bring a bright future for investors and humanity alike.

