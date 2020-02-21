Drones Force Partners With Avion Insurance To Provide Flight Insurance To All Its Licensees

NORTH AMERICA’S LARGEST AERIAL DRONE MEDIA & DATA SERVICE PROVIDER STAYS AHEAD OF THE CURVE IN GROWING COMMERCIAL UAV SECTOR WITH INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC INSURANCE

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drones Force, North America's largest UAV service provider with locations across Canada and the US, today announced they have partnered with Florida-based Avion Insurance to supply all their partners with flight insurance.Drones are rapidly becoming smaller, easier to use, more affordable and capable of doing more than ever before. As a result, the commercial drone space is growing rapidly with an average of 1,000 commercial drones registered in the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) online database every single week. By next year, that number could increase by 900%. As with any technological evolution, the potential risks of commercial drones need to be considered. In response, Drones Force has partnered with Avion Insurance to offer all its UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) flight partners comprehensive UAV liability policies. Avion Insurance has been in the business since 1995 and has been named in the Inc. 5000 fast growth list alongside other growing, inspiring companies."We are thrilled to bring the experience of Avion Insurance directly to Drones Force licensees." said Alex Larson, VP Business Development and Operations, Drones Force. “They have been leading the industry for UAV insurance, and this initiative represents new growth and we look forward to a productive partnership with Avion Insurance.”Drones Force partners with entrepreneurs and independent business owners in the UAV commercial service industry meeting a vast geographical demand for data. In addition to extensive training and ongoing support, full marketing support and access to comprehensive systems, processes and procedures, licensees will now also have access to aviation insurance as Drones Force continues to expand into all major North American markets. Policies with general property or casualty agents are risky in that UAV claims could wind up uninsured or underinsured. As Avion Insurance directly represents all of the UAV/Drone underwriters in the industry, they are able to secure comprehensive insurance policies that include both Aircraft Liability, as well as Drone Physical Damage “Hull” coverage. Coverage may also be secured for Aerial Photography or other Commercial purposes.“We are really excited to be partnering with Drones Force and just as excited to be able to meet the insurance requirements of their licensees,” said Chris Conroy, Vice President of Avion Insurance. “We provide an array of cost-effective solutions and services delivered through our team of industry professionals and are happy to be able to offer these services to Drones Force licensees nationwide.”The commercialization of the UAV market comes with its own set of challenges such as liability Risks, cyber security risks, cybercriminals who could take control of a drone in flight, privacy Issues, regulatory challenges and International exposures. These considerations differ from an average aviation policy. Drones Force together with Avion Insurance are at the vanguard of this new industry and are rising to meet the challenge with competitive insurance premiums that can mitigate risks protecting both owners/operators and clients from unforeseen losses in a constantly evolving and burgeoning space.For more information, please visit www.dronesforce.com , email alex@dronesforce.com or call 1-800-586-0146#####About Drones ForceDrones Force is the leader in aerial imagery, data & multimedia services provider in North America. At Drones Force, we’re a team of FAA and Transport Canada certified & insured drone pilots, engineers and artists passionate about making the sky accessible and productive for anyone. www.dronesforce.com About Avion InsuranceAVION Insurance is an aviation insurance specialty broker that has been placing and servicing aviation insurance risks for over 30 years. AVION has earned a superior reputation of negotiating optimal terms for our clients, strengthened by our strong relationships with every major underwriter in the industry.



