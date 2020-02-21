Energy Storage Grand Challenge Announces Initial Series of Public Workshops

Launched in January by U.S. Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette, the Energy Storage Grand Challenge (ESGC) is a comprehensive program to accelerate the development, commercialization, and utilization of next-generation energy storage technologies and sustain American global leadership in energy storage. The ESGC builds on the $158 million Advanced Energy Storage Initiative announced in President Trump's Fiscal Year 2020 budget request.

While research and development is the foundation of advancing energy storage technologies, the Department recognizes that global leadership also requires addressing associated challenges.

To begin to address these challenges, the Department will hold a series of workshops to receive input on the approaches and activities for the ESGC initiative.

Workshop locations and dates are as follows: