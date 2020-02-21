New Book on Organizational Change Management Achieves #1 Amazon Bestseller Status on Launch Day

FRESNO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignite Press announced this week that April Callis-Birchmeier’s new book, READY, Set, Change! Simplify and Accelerate Organizational Change, became a #1 bestseller on Amazon this week in the categories of Organizational Change, Business Project Management, Nonprofit Management and Leadership, and more!The book is available on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2vURk7G READY, Set, Change! reveals the framework needed for a simpler and faster approach to helping companies and organizations adopt new programs, technological platforms, and systems with the help of April Callis-Birchmeier’s READY model to guide you. In these pages, you will be taken through an engaging narrative exploring several different experiences and challenges, as well as opportunities, encountered while implementing change throughout different organizations and companies.“My goal is to provide a framework which complements traditional organizational change initiatives with an intense focus on advanced preparation and integrated support,” says April. “You’ll discover a simpler and faster approach to help individuals and organizations adopt change and ensure business objectives are met.”April is a nationally known organizational change management expert and has implemented change for dozens of clients and including many health care organizations. April is the leader of Springboard Consulting, one of the "First 100" Certified Change Management Professionals (CCMP™) an author of The Standard for Change Management and a recognized thought leader “Igniter” for the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP). She’s also a Project Management Professional, winner of the Top Trainer Throwdown Past President of the Michigan National Speakers Association and President of the Michigan Chapter of ACMP.She’s the author of "Springboard to Success" and "Leading Successful Change”. April believes that no one should have to suffer through an unorganized, poorly managed change and the resulting negativity. She’s frequently quoted by the Associated Press, The New York Times and other international media outlets.Visit Amazon at https://amzn.to/2vURk7G to purchase the book and to learn more!For booking information, visit www.aprilcallisbirchmeier.com Contact Info:April Callis-BirchmeierApril@springboard-consult.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.