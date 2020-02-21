IPI, the producer of the Henley Executive Hedge Fund Programme enters into strategic partnership with Argyll & Buchanan

Inflection Point Intelligence (IPI), the financial services education specialist, has entered into a strategic partnership with Argyll & Buchanan

UNITED KINGDOM , February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inflection Point Intelligence (IPI), the financial services education specialist, has entered into a strategic partnership with Argyll & Buchanan , a provider of brokerage and other solutions to emerging hedge fund managers, to provide clients with a unique, practical education in hedge fund management.IPI produces the Henley Executive Hedge Fund Programme, in collaboration with Henley Business School. The programme was designed to educate start-up and emerging hedge fund managers in the spectrum of functions required to successfully establish and run a hedge fund. The program is taught predominantly online, at the participant’s own pace, and the lecturers are exclusively experienced industry practitioners.IPI Founding Partner Anna Stephenson said: “We are excited to partner with A&B to provide the knowledge that their emerging clients need. This programme was designed specifically to help new managers understand their responsibilities and avoid making costly mistakes at a time when they can least afford it. Our alumni understand that, even if they outsource technical knowledge to world-class service providers, they are still ultimately responsible to their investors for the whole business. Just like all entrepreneurs, they must be able to manage all aspects of business operations, from asset management to HR management, technology to accounting, capital raising to tax reporting. Getting the right practical education ensures a robust, well-managed infrastructure and also generates investor trust, the two bedrocks of business growth."Argyll & Buchanan, is an owner-managed, facilitator of Prime Brokerage solutions curated specifically for start-up and emerging fund managers. The company offers hedge funds access to bulge-bracket execution, custody, financing and technology, without the minimum revenue thresholds or minimum asset levels that are commonplace in the industry. In addition to these services, A&B offers a number of ancillary services to assist fund managers with fund incorporation, capital raising and launching.“The Henley Executive Hedge Fund Programme is the perfect course for our start-up and emerging hedge fund clients. I like that this course reminds start-up and emerging mangers that they must think like entrepreneurs; they are business managers as well as portfolio managers. The questions I hear most are answered and the mistakes I see most often, could have been prevented". said Mel Sutton, Managing Director of Argyll & Buchanan.



