DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Middle East is steeped in ancient history and religious significance for Muslim, Jewish, and Christian peoples. While these religious groups have their differences, they also share many elements in common, including the reverence of certain holy sites like Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Composer and documentary filmmaker Spencer Shaver Denver says Temple Mount is one of the most hotly contested religious sites in the world. Spencer Shaver of Denver ’s film, Lost Temple, explores the history and significance of this 3,000-year-old religious structure and present-day efforts to uncover the truth about the temple. The documentary features artifacts recovered in the ongoing Temple Mount Sifting Project as well as interviews with its director.Temple Mount is the elevated plaza in Jerusalem above the Western Wall. It is the site of Judaism’s two ancient temples of King Solomon and King Herod, both of which were destroyed. It is prophesied to become the site of the Third Temple. It is also the third-most holy site in Islam after Mecca and Medina, the site of Muhammad’s ascent to heaven, explains Spencer Shaver Denver While archaeological digs are said to be a national pass time in Israel, the Temple Mount Sifting Project is unique in part because Temple Mount has not been investigated by archaeologists until recently, says Spencer Shaver Denver. The sifting, per the project website, took place under the auspice of Bar-Ilan University funded by private donors through the Israel Archaeology Foundation. Archaeologists sifted from 2005 to 2017 at the Emek Tzurim National Park and, as of 2019, moved to the Masu’ot Lookout.Many significant artifacts have been uncovered in the sifting project, which, like Lost Temple, aims to verify the site as the location of Judaism’s two ancient temples and validate the scripture.Spencer Shaver Denver, executive producer, and composer of Lost Temple is an avid supporter of the Temple Mount Sifting Project. As a documentary filmmaker and founder and executive producer at Skyward Artists Group, Spencer Shaver Denver promotes Christian education and engagement through research and artistry. As is evidenced in Lost Temple, he is apt at presenting educational materials in an entertaining and accessible way.“We all have the power to make a positive impact on our environment,” Spencer Shaver Denver said . “And we all have an obligation to make a powerful difference.”To learn more about Spencer Shaver Denver and his work visit his website: https://spencershaverdenver.co/ Or, learn more about Skyward Artists Group via the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/skywardartists/



