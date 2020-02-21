View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Announces First U.S. Sales for their “Made in Colombia” Cannabis Products, additional Sales Expected in Australia and Africa

/EIN News/ -- Company continues growing Cannabis in Uruguay for export to the U.S.



Cali, Colombia, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) announces first order of their Cannaxhol product to be shipped to the United States. This product is registered with Colombia’s Health Authority, INVIMA with Registro Sanitario # NSOC86910-18CO.

To see the product and a copy of the Health Registration, click here .

Sannabis is currently producing the Cannaxhol, Hemp Tatt, and Sannalip product right now at their certified lab in Bogota, Colombia. In addition to these products, they’re also producing a line to be sold by direct sales under the Cannapiel brand. The catalog for the Cannapiel line will be ready next week, but the products can be seen on the link above.

Sannabis will be providing more updates on additional sales and new Health Registrations for additional products. Sannabis is a pioneer in the hemp/medical marijuana space in Colombia, making products since 2014 through their indigenous partners, and was an integral part of the legalization movement for over 20 years, even assisting in the drafting of medical marijuana legislation under former President Santos. The Company will be providing a significant update on their Colombia operations, highlighting their new product line, medical centers, and mass distribution initiative through thousands of direct sales consultants backed by licensed physicians. They will also provide an update on their seed bank, cultivation, and transformation licenses in Colombia.

In addition to Colombia, the Company is also growing cannabis in Uruguay with an expected harvest late March, early April. Sannabis aims to become a reliable supplier to Hemp/CBD companies from around the World seeking to penetrate their local markets. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued an Import Permit for Cannabis from Uruguay on January 30, 2020 to Company president.

To view pictures and video of their Uruguay crops from Dec. 18 to now, click here.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

Company/Media Contact:

View Systems, Inc.

John Campo, President/Chairman

+1-410-236-8200 USA (Office/WhatsApp)

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia (Office)

jcampo@viewsystems.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.